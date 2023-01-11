Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after buying an additional 1,001,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,435,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,342,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,165,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,884,000 after buying an additional 99,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

