Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Raised to $44.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXAS. Raymond James cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $60.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $84.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

