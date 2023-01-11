F.N.B. Co. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

