F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

In related news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,159,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,252,000 after buying an additional 54,114 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 12.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 17.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 116,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.08.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

