F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 347.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,007 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,922 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $66,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 81.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.