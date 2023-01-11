FAT Brands Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FATBP)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, February 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.
FAT Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FATBP opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.
FAT Brands Company Profile
