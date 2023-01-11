FAT Brands Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FATBP)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, February 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATBP opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

