Federico Grossi Sells 2,500 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $121,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $124,825.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

