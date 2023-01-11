Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at Citigroup

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $230.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RACE opened at $231.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $259.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.