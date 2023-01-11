Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at Citigroup

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $230.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.
Ferrari Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of RACE opened at $231.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $259.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.