Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $97.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

