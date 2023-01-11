Financial Contrast: Blue Dolphin Energy (BDCO) versus Its Rivals

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) is one of 271 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Blue Dolphin Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $300.82 million -$12.84 million 1.00 Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors $9.43 billion $753.92 million 5.18

Blue Dolphin Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 4.44% -180.02% 28.70% Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors 3.10% 151.20% 12.14%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy’s competitors have a beta of -13.10, meaning that their average stock price is 1,410% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 84.2% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Dolphin Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors 1651 9500 14900 432 2.53

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 35.26%. Given Blue Dolphin Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Dolphin Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Blue Dolphin Energy competitors beat Blue Dolphin Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

