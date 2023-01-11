Financial Survey: Isoray (NYSE:ISR) versus Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isoray and Neuronetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isoray $10.80 million 3.79 -$7.27 million ($0.06) -4.80 Neuronetics $55.31 million 3.19 -$31.19 million ($1.37) -4.74

Isoray has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics. Isoray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

11.3% of Isoray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Isoray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Isoray and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isoray -91.45% -14.76% -13.98% Neuronetics -58.85% -49.80% -28.44%

Risk and Volatility

Isoray has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Isoray and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isoray 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neuronetics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.08%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Isoray.

Summary

Neuronetics beats Isoray on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize various surgical facilities. Isoray, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Richland, Washington.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

