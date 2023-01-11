Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Foot Locker has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Foot Locker has a payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Up 2.3 %

FL opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,716 shares of company stock worth $9,583,026. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after buying an additional 398,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,234,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.