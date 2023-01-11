FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Macquarie lowered their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,775 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 1,986.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,519 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 17,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

