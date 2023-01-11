FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Macquarie lowered their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.
FOX Stock Performance
Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,775 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 1,986.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,519 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 17,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
