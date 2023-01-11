Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.10% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 48.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48,762 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,543 shares of company stock valued at $266,663. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.66. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

