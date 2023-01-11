Fruits Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $666,963.42 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Fruits has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $666,963.42 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fruits has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fruits

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

