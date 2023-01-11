FutureFuel Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

FutureFuel Trading Up 5.8 %

FF stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $401.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at FutureFuel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FF. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FF shares. TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About FutureFuel

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.