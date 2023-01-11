FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

