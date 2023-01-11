FY2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $25.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $26.26. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.55 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.18.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $252.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $752.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

