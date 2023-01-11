FY2023 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Lowered by Analyst

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

CUBE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

CUBE opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 125.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

