FY2023 EPS Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($2.39) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.26). The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

DAWN stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,030,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,030,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $250,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,375 shares in the company, valued at $24,343,961.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,187. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

