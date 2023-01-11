FY2023 EPS Estimates for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Lowered by Analyst

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Duluth in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Duluth’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Duluth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Duluth Trading Up 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Shares of DLTH opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Duluth has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 21.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 48,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duluth by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Duluth by 65.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 96,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

