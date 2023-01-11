FY2023 EPS Estimates for Genesco Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Genesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.70. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Genesco stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $578.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.90. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.23 million. Genesco had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 1,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

