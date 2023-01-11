FY2023 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $4.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Macy’s Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

NYSE M opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.