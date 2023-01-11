FY2023 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.02. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $79.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $87.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,389,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12,200.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 102,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

