FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Cut by William Blair

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Zumiez Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $467.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $24,723,000 after purchasing an additional 172,974 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Zumiez by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 402,562 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,896 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 70,702 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 60,440 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of November 26, 2022, the company operated 763 stores, including 615 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 75 stores in Europe, and 21 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.