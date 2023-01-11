FY2024 EPS Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Increased by Analyst

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Target in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will earn $8.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.19. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

Shares of TGT opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

