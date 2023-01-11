Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $53.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,044,000 after buying an additional 5,970,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after buying an additional 1,817,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after buying an additional 1,754,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after buying an additional 1,741,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

