General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $85.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE GE opened at $75.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.53. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $80.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.