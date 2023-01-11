Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ GIPR opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.

In other Generation Income Properties news, CEO David Sobelman purchased 10,000 shares of Generation Income Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,932 shares in the company, valued at $653,350.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

