Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
Generation Income Properties Stock Performance
NASDAQ GIPR opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.
Insider Activity at Generation Income Properties
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.