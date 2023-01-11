Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE GPN opened at $105.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.17. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

