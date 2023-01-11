Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

TSE GWR opened at C$18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.98. The company has a market cap of C$449.40 million and a P/E ratio of 62.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.56. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.70 and a 12-month high of C$21.35.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

