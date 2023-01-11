Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,328 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.