Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. CBRE Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $37.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.38.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $278.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 103,987 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

