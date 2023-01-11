Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 71,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $425,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 76.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

VZ stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

