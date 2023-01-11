Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 1,146 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of VZ opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

