GSK (NYSE:GSK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.10) to GBX 1,535 ($18.70) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GSK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

