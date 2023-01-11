GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at about $94,194,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 265.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,796,000 after buying an additional 1,415,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at about $49,276,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.06) to GBX 1,550 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.10) to GBX 1,535 ($18.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

