GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s current price.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.7 %

GXO stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.89.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 660.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 226,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 196,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 77,254 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.