Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hargreaves Lansdown’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown’s FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.38) to GBX 780 ($9.50) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.18) to GBX 925 ($11.27) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,243.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

