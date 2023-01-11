Head-To-Head Contrast: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) & SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Camden National and SmartFinancial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Camden National alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $198.22 million 3.09 $69.01 million $4.23 9.95 SmartFinancial $149.18 million 3.09 $34.79 million $2.18 12.50

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00 SmartFinancial 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Camden National and SmartFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Camden National presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.07%. SmartFinancial has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Camden National’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than SmartFinancial.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Camden National pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and SmartFinancial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Camden National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Camden National has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 30.39% 13.22% 1.15% SmartFinancial 21.36% 9.30% 0.83%

Summary

Camden National beats SmartFinancial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. It also offers non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the U.S. small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 57 branches within Maine; one residential mortgage lending office in Braintree, Massachusetts; two locations in New Hampshire, including a branch in Portsmouth and a commercial loan production office in Manchester; and an online residential mortgage and small commercial digital loan platform, as well as 66 ATMs. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments. The company offers noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, time deposit, individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate, consumer real estate, and construction and land development loans; commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and direct consumer installment loans, educational, and other revolving credit loans; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers wealth management, insurance, mortgage origination, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 1, 2022, it had 41 full-service branches and 2 loan production offices in East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. The company is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.