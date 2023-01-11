Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $22.79 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $176.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.65. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $122.84 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

