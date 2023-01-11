Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.00.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.3 %

Hershey stock opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. Hershey has a 1-year low of $191.00 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $9,603,233. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.