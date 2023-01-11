Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) CEO Buys $645,875.16 in Stock

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,760.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $164.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.30 million, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSKA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heska by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heska by 43.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Heska by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

