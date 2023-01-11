Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Up 14.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14.2% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $71.13 and last traded at $71.02. Approximately 633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.

Specifically, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,060.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,760.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Heska alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Heska Stock Up 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.30 million, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.72 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heska

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Heska by 245.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.