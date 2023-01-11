Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $153.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

HES has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Shares of HES opened at $143.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.51. Hess has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $149.83.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

