Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $53.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $61.79 on Monday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.