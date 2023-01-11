Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $134.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $153.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

HLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $129.46 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day moving average is $128.53. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after buying an additional 2,254,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,009,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after buying an additional 122,978 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,253,000 after acquiring an additional 533,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

