Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.37 million. Hologic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 16.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hologic by 9.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Hologic by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Hologic by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

