Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

