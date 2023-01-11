Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $215.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

NYSE HUBB opened at $234.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.47 and a 200-day moving average of $223.75.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after buying an additional 149,540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

